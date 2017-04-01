

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 55-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old man in December.

On December 24, 2016 police were called to a building in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 2:20 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a man with trauma to his chest in the hallway of the building.

Michael Jacobson was transported to hospital via emergency run where he succumbed to his injuries on December 25, 2016.

Shirley Elizabeth Shubley, of Toronto, was arrested by police on Friday.

Shubley is facing one count of second-degree murder in the case. However, this charge has not been proven in court.

She was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.