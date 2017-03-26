

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 17-year-old boy was struck by a minivan in Mississauga on Friday.

The collision occurred just before 6:40 a.m. at Bloor Street and Mississauga Valley Boulevard, according to investigators.

The van, described as a Toyota Sienna, hit the boy while he was skateboarding, police said. The boy was taken to hospital and his injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

Officers want to speak to witnesses who may have seen the collision, have dashboard video footage or who may have other information.

Investigators at the major collision bureau can be contacted at 905-453-2121.