

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Road closures and weather-related delays have been reported across the GTA this morning as freezing rain arrives in the region.

Peel police say the inclement weather contributed to a collision and power outage in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue in Brampton this morning.

Halton Regional Police say 12 collisions have been reported since 4 a.m. and warn of extremely icy conditions on Highway 7 and in Georgetown and Acton.

GO Transit added that the 4:25 a.m. Georgetown to Union Station GO bus has been delayed 25 minutes from Mt. Pleasant GO because of the road conditions.

Toronto, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area are under a freezing rain warning this morning with Environment Canada warning of the potential for hazardous driving conditions during the morning rush hour.

The City of Toronto’s winter operations department says salters have been out in all areas since 4 a.m. to prepare the roads for ice build-up.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says about eight per cent of departing flights have been cancelled due to weather.