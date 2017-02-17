

Sandie Benitah, CTV Toronto





Double digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Family Day long weekend.

Environment Canada predicts the high in Toronto on Saturday will reach 11C and 10C on Sunday. That’s about 12 degrees normal that normal, according to Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips.

“The last two family day weekends were brutally cold,” he said. “This one, there will be typical temperatures you’d see in April or early November.”

Toronto won’t be the only city basking in the sun.

Windsor is expected to see temperatures reach a high of 15 C this weekend.

The good news is warmer than normal temperatures are expected for the rest of February.

But the bad news is, winter is far from over.

“Don’t put away the shovels and parka in favour of getting out muscle shirts and tank tops,” Phillips said, warning that the warm weather will be nothing more than a “false spring”

“We know that the coolest weather is yet to come,” he said, pointing to a snowstorm that fell over the GTA last May.

Temperatures are expected to drop again Monday to 5 C but likely won’t dip again for at least a couple of days afterwards.

“It’s not something you’d expect for the middle of February,” Phillips mused.