

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A victim was robbed at gunpoint in a residential area while trying to buy a car off a man in Brampton.

The two people met at a local hotel in the area of Airport and Coventry roads on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. to discuss the details of purchasing the vehicle.

According to investigators, at this meeting the two people came to an agreement on a price for the vehicle. After they came to an agreement the victim was told to meet with the man in a parking lot in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulveard and Red River Drive.

At this location between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the same day the two met up again. At this point, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband while demanding the amount of cash the victim brought to purchase the vehicle.

Police said the victim did not sustain any injuries during this altercation.

The suspect has been described as a South Asian male, five-foot-ten inches to six-feet tall, with curly hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater with a zipper and blue pants with a faded front.

In a news release issued on Saturday Peel Regional Police reminded the public that they have set up “Buy and Sell Exchange Zones” in the parking lots of 22 Division on Hurontario Street in Brampton and 12 Division on Dixie Road in Mississauga.

In these areas, buyers and sellers can meet within a close proximity to police in order to ensure safe transactions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).