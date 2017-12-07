

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton are looking into the authenticity of a GoFundMe page created for the family of a murdered teenager and are urging the public to refrain from donating to the page while they investigate.

According to investigators, a GoFundMe account titled ‘Hamilton Hero Funeral Fundraiser’ has been collecting money in memory of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

The family of the murdered teen has told police that they’re not sure where the donations are going.

The force’s major fraud branch is now looking into the legitimacy of the account.

Al-Hasnawi was killed on Dec. 2 after being shot by one of two suspects believed to be harassing an elderly man in the Main Street East and Wentworth Street South area.

Police arrested the first suspect, 20-year-old James Anthony Robert, on Monday and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Yesterday, investigators released two new photos that appear to show the remaining suspect donning a new haircut. They believe the male has tried to change his appearance while he evades officers.

That suspect, identified as 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second degree murder.

Police said yesterday that their officers are “closing in” on King and urged him to surrender.

Al-Hasnawi was a first-year medical science student at Brock University. His father said he had dreams of becoming a doctor and was the kind of person who always stuck up for other people.

Brock University will hold a vigil for Al-Hasnawi on Friday at the Pond Inlet in the Mackenzie Chown Complex on campus at around 3 p.m.