Police in Halton region say at least two people were shot inside a Burlington chiropractic clinic this afternoon.

It happened at the Mejilla Family Chiropractic Clinic, located in a plaza on 195 Plains Road East.

Officials have provided few details about the incident but have said they are not looking for any suspects in the case and that there is currently no threat to the public’s safety.

The victims have been transported to Hamilton General Hospital by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

“Two bodies came out but they were moving,” one witness told CP24 from the scene. “There were three pops, they were probably gunshots in retrospect.”

The witness said the chiropractic clinic is “fairly new” to the area and it, along with other businesses in the area, are often busy in the afternoon.

The area surrounding the strip mall has been closed off. Officers are reportedly not letting patrons out of the nearby shops as they tend to the scene.

At one point, a blue Audi S5 with no front license plate was towed away. Police refused to comment on whether it was related to the shooting.