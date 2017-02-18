

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man and a woman are facing charges after an explosion at an upper floor unit of an apartment building in Parkdale this afternoon.

Windows and doors were blown out after the explosion at 105 West Lodge Avenue, Toronto Fire Services said. However there was no fire present following the blast.

Two people – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital with burns, firefighters said. The man sustained burns to his face and hands, while the woman sustained less serious injuries, firefighters said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A dog also sustained minor injuries.

Platoon Chief Chris Bertram told CP24 that crews arrived to see pieces of glass and window frames from the blown-out unit scattered on the ground in front of the building.

“It was an explosion and as a result of the conditions here, we’ve requested the attendance of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office as well as inspectors from the Toronto Fire Services Fire Prevention Division,” Bertram said.

Jeard Strachan, who was visiting a friend on the floor where the explosion happened, told CP24 that the explosion sounded like something from a movie.

“I heard a large boom. I heard the glass shattering. I heard pigeons flying off scared. I was basically on the couch at my friend’s house and I just scrambled to the floor,” he said. “It just felt like a movie and then we ran outside and looked at the balcony we saw smoke coming out the apartment and we realized the whole window frame was gone.”

The 19th floor was evacuated as a precaution following the explosion.

Bertram said the cause of the blast is under investigation, but it appears to have been a gas explosion.

“It definitely looks like a gas explosion and there are several different types of gases that could cause this to happen and some flammable liquids as well,” Bertram said. “So until we do a further investigation and make a proper determination of the actual cause of this, it’s still undetermined.”

Toronto police said Saturday evening that the 55-year-old woman and the 43-year-old man injured in the explosion have both been charged with producing a scheduled II substance, possession of a substance included in schedule II, arson by negligence and common nuisance.

West Lodge Avenue was closed off at Seaforth Avenue because of the explosion but has since reopened.