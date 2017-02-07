

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a double fatal crash near the Burlington Skyway this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Eastport Drive at Beach Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

Officers were first called to the area for reports of a vehicle fire underneath the Burlington Skyway near the lift bridge.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears the vehicle struck a guardrail, rolled over and then went up in flames.

"(The) vehicle was completely consumed by fire," Schmidt said.

"Officers got on scene and discovered two deceased occupants inside that vehicle."

Schmidt said reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle may have been travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

"We are combing the area as well right now with emergency services to make sure there are no additional victims," he added.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions but we are going to continue to investigate until we have all the information we need," Schmidt said.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is on scene this morning.

A section of Eastport Drive will be closed as Burlington OPP investigate and Schmidt said the closure is expected to last for several hours.