

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario as a blast of winter weather hits the region over the next few days.

In a statement issued Sunday, Environment Canada said a low pressure system from the U.S. will be tracking northeast toward southern Ontario early this week.

“This weather system will bring a significant precipitation event to Southern Ontario on Tuesday. Accumulating snow and freezing rain are possible for Central and Eastern Ontario, with some snow, then freezing rain and rain possible for the rest of Southern Ontario closer to Lakes Erie and Ontario,” the national weather agency’s advisory says.

“Latest indications are suggesting an increasing potential for freezing rain lasting several hours over a large part of the district on Tuesday.”

Environment Canada also said the weather system is expected to create hazardous driving conditions.

There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon in Toronto on Sunday and snow is in the forecast for the city on Monday.

Freezing rain is expected to arrive in Toronto on Tuesday.