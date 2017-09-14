

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Police Association says it is escalating job action claiming police administrators have reneged on a pledge to hire 80 new constables this year.

“Despite our repeated requests over the last four weeks, we’ve received no action on (our promises). All we got from the Chief and the Chair (of the Toronto Police Services Board) was empty promises,” TPA president Mike McCormack said in a video distributed on Thursday.

On Aug.10, the union, the chief and the police services board announced they had reached a deal to hire 80 new constables this year, confirm promotions for all officers and civilians in “acting” supervisory roles, and more overtime money to ensure police divisions meet minimum staffing and service levels.

“Clearly there is no concern from (Toronto Police Headquarters) about what’s going on, on the front line,” McCormack said.

He is asking patrol officers to wear navy blue hats with the letters “TPA” written on the front and the website the union has set up to air their grievances written on the back.

Officers who wear the hats will likely be documented by their supervisors for wearing “non-issued equipment.”

McCormack says 203 uniformed officers and about 100 civilians have left the Toronto police service so far this year, the equivalent of one fully-staffed division in the city.