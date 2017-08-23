

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault after a man was seriously injured in front of a North York apartment complex two years ago.

Officers were called to the Maple Leaf Drive and Jane Street area after midnight on Nov. 30, 2015, according to the Director of the Special Investigations Unit Tony Loparco. A 23-year-old man sitting in a taxi cab in front of 300 Queen’s Drive was arrested. During the process, the SIU said he sustained serious injuries.

The SIU has been investigating the alleged assault since they became aware of it on Oct. 31, 2016. Toronto Police Service Constable Joseph Dropulijic was identified by the SIU in connection to the incident. He has now been charged and is expected to appear in court in Toronto on Sept. 7.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.