

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





John Tory will be hosting Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown at city hall today, one day after the mayor called on Toronto-area Liberal MPPs to stand up and fight for provincial funding for Toronto Community Housing.

During a news conference in Rexdale on Sunday, Tory encouraged Liberal members of provincial Parliament to do more to secure funding for the city’s 10-year plan to address a $2.6 billion TCHC repair backlog.

“Earlier this year we did receive some good news in the federal budget. In response to concerns expressed by me as mayor, by other mayors, by members of city council, assisted greatly by advocacy from Toronto-area Liberal members of federal Parliament, the federal budget announced significant new funding for housing,” Tory said Sunday.

“I was hopeful the Ontario budget would do the same… I would be less than honest if I said anything other than the fact that I was deeply disappointed at the failure of last week’s Ontario budget to indicate any new funding whatsoever for Toronto Community Housing repairs.”

Tory said he wants to see more action from provincial politicians.

“In my view, part of the problem that led to this complete absence of any response from the Ontario government on Toronto Community Housing repairs might be that the elected Liberal members of provincial Parliament might not has been as engaged as their federal counterparts in making the case for Toronto and for the tenants they represent in Toronto Community Housing,” the mayor told reporters.

“I am now asking the Toronto Liberal MPPs to stand up for some of the neediest people in Toronto. To stand up for people they represent just as their 905 counterparts did on tolls. I’m convinced that if they do so… then the government will act just as it did to reject tolls,” he noted.

The mayor said he believes Premier Kathleen Wynne “understands the problem” and the challenges Toronto faces.

“She understands Toronto, the city she calls home and in which she has done much to advance social justice,” he said.

“I know the premier has heard my words and I know we can work better together to make real and significant progress for the TCHC tenants who need our help.”

Brown and Tory will sit down for a meeting at 9 a.m. and the pair are expected to hold a joint news conference shortly before 10 a.m.