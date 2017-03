Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 59-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an investigation by Toronto police into child sexual abuse images.

On Monday, Toronto police executed a search warrant at a home near Kingston Road and Warden Avenue where they arrested a man.

Police allege that the suspect had accessed, possessed and distributed child abuse material.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Gregory William Dennis has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Investigators believe Dennis also went by the name “Williegeedee” online.

He made an appearance in a Toronto courtroom on March 13.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.