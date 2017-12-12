

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC says the hunt for trophies will continue next season. And the team is willing to spend more money to do so.

President Bill Manning says the newly crowned MLS champions will use the extra targeted allocation money the league is permitting the next two seasons -- including US$28 million in club-funded money each of those years.

That money can be used to pay down the salary hit of elite players who are not given designated player status.

Coach Greg Vanney says the team will also tweak its training camp with an eye to the CONCACAF Champion League that starts mid-February ahead of the MLS regular season.

After opening camp in Los Angeles, the team will spend some 10 days in Mexico and play several Mexican club sides.

GM Tim Bezbatchenko says he expects minimal roster turnover although he acknowledged the team is right at the salary cap and may have to make some room.