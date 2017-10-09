Tiger-Cats sign free-agent kicker/punter Kenny Allen
Michigan place kicker Kenny Allen (91) kicks a field goal as quarterback Garrett Moores (15) holds during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Placekicker and punter Kenny Allen was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 12:48PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Placekicker and punter Kenny Allen was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday.
The Tiger-Cats also announced that punter/kicker Sergio Castillo was added to the six-game injured list.
Allen signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens on May 5. He attended training camp and played in four pre-season games with the Ravens, punting 13 times for 593 yards (45.6 yards per punt) and pinning his opponents inside the 20-yard line on five occasions. Allen was released by Baltimore on Sept. 1.
The six-foot-three, 223-pound native of Fenton, Michigan, suited up in 32 games over four years at the University of Michigan (2013-16), serving as the team's primary placekicker in his final two seasons and primary punter in 2016.
During his career with the Wolverines, Allen made 37-of-45 field goals and converted all 99 of his single convert attempts, becoming the second-most accurate kicker in school history.
He also punted 56 times for 2,448 yards (43.7 yards per punt) with 24 punts inside his opponent's 20-yard line, had back-to-back 100-point seasons (2015-16), and in 2016, was named an Academic All-Big Ten Honouree and to the All-Big Ten special teams second-team by both coaches and media.