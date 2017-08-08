

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Three teens are facing charges after a 15-year-old was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Ajax on Monday.

Police in Durham Region say officers were called to a parking lot on Middlecote Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

The 15-year-old victim told police that he was approached by three suspects – one of them wielding a knife -- and robbed of his personal items. The teen wasn’t injured during the incident.

Police say the three suspects fled the area on foot but were apprehended by officers a short time after they were called to investigatein the area.

Two 16-year-old boys from Ajax and a 15-year-old boy from Toronto were each charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with possession of a weapon to commit an offence.

The teens cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.