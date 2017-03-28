

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police in Barrie, Ont., say they're looking for a hungry thief.

They say a chip truck was broken into sometime between Saturday evening and around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say it appears the suspect entered through the service window and rummaged through the refrigerator and freezer.

They say the thief took off with two 500 gram blocks of cheese, a five-pound case of bacon and a five-pound bag of meatballs.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.