

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Rori Hache was beautiful, vivacious and smart.

That’s how her godmother, Krysia Meeldyk, remembers her.

“She was full of love and full of joy,” she told CTV News Toronto.

Meeldyk, like the rest of Hache’s family were told remains found near the Oshsawa Harbour belonged to her goddaughter. They were identified through DNA.

Hache’s torso was found after police were called to Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road in Oshawa on Sept. 11.

A fisherman found the torso. Meeldyk said she heard about the findings but did not believe it to be her.

“How do you tell your mind that it's her? You don't. You believe that she's okay,” she said.

“You want the best possible outcome. But I have to tell you that moment was pretty significant for me.”

Preliminary findings by police revealed that the torso had signs of trauma.

“This is right out of a horror film. And she's a sweetheart. I don't understand. I don't understand. I don't understand,” Meeldyk said through tears.

The 18-year-old was last seen Aug. 29. her family including Meeldyk distributed nearly roughly 1,000 flyers with Hache’s picture on it around Oshawa.

“Out of the children, she was the smarty pants. She was incredibly bright. She was brave and fearless,” Meeldyk said.

“She started making a really good go at life, she went back to school got a part-time job.”

Hache’s uncle was also notified of the death of his niece.

“Now we know the whole time we were looking she was already passed,” said Harley Guindon.

Meeldyk plans to help Durham Region Peel police homicide unit in their investigation into finding out why and how this happened to Hache.

“There is a sadistic individual somewhere in our community that would do this to my sweetheart. And if they're capable of doing this, they need to be caught, they need to come off the street,” she said.

“I want to assist Durham Regional police homicide unit in finding the person responsible for this horrendous act of violence and for taking my goddaughter.”

The family has sent up a GoFundMe page to put up a bench in her memory.