

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating the death of a man inside a downtown condo building as a suspicious incident.

Officers were called to a building near Adelaide and Widmer streets shortly after 6 a.m. for a medical situation.

Police say a man in his 20s was in an elevator with a friend when he collapsed. Another person in the elevator at the time attempted to revive the man, but paramedics say he was pronounced dead on scene.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigators remain at the scene.