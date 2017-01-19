

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s Entertainment District on New Year’s Day.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old woman was approached by a man who offered her a ride home in the King and Peter streetsarea at around 3 a.m.

The woman told police she entered the passenger seat of the man’s car and was then sexually assaulted.

A security camera image was released in an effort to identify the suspect.

Heis described as five-foot-five, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

At the time of the incident, hewas wearing a black-and-white sweater, jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).