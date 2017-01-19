Featured
Suspect sought after alleged sexual assault in Entertainment District
A suspect in an alleged sexual assault in the city's Entertainment District is shown. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:52PM EST
Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s Entertainment District on New Year’s Day.
According to investigators, a 33-year-old woman was approached by a man who offered her a ride home in the King and Peter streetsarea at around 3 a.m.
The woman told police she entered the passenger seat of the man’s car and was then sexually assaulted.
A security camera image was released in an effort to identify the suspect.
Heis described as five-foot-five, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.
At the time of the incident, hewas wearing a black-and-white sweater, jeans, and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
