Suspect sought after 3 injured in shooting outside Woodbridge lounge
Police are investigating a shooting outside a Woodbridge sports bar on Monday night. (Cristina Tenaglia/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 6:54AM EDT
Police are searching for a male suspect after three people were wounded in a shooting outside a Woodbridge lounge late Monday night.
It happened on Highway 7, east of Pine Valley Drive, at around 11:30 p.m.
Officers were called to a lounge in the area after a report of shots fired.
Three victims were located at the scene and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday morning, York Regional Police confirmed one victim had been released from hospital. The two others are still receiving treatment.
The suspect wanted in connection with the incident fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
He has not yet been apprehended and a suspect description has not been released.
Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no risk to public safety.
