A 28-year-old suspect who in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a New Brunswick woman is expected to appear in court for the first time this morning.

Debbie Graves, 63, was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road, at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area following the incident but on Saturday morning police made an arrest in the case.

The arrest came four days after police seized the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run from an East York auto repair shop and announced that the its owner was not cooperating with their investigation.

Erin Wright, 28, is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall today.

Police say that she will be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstruction of police and impaired driving causing death.