

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A busy downtown intersection will be closed to traffic for the next three weeks as the TTC completes upgrades to its streetcar tracks.

Work at the intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street began at 5 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to continue until early November.

The roadway will remain open to traffic today, however streetcars will be on diversion. The roadway will then be entirely closed to traffic as of Monday morning.

The 501 streetcar will be diverting between Spadina Avenue, King Street and Church Street during the construction. The 501J Queen and 301L Queen shuttle buses, meanwhile, will divert eastbound via John Street, Adelaide Street and University Avenue and westbound via Simcoe Street, Richmond Street and John Street.

According to the city, work at the intersection will mostly take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, though some overnight work is scheduled.

The city says that the first few days of work will be the most disruptive as it will “involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar-track areas.” That work is scheduled to be completed by 11 p.m. each night.

The intersection is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on Nov. 6.