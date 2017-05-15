

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are trying to track down six suspects after a man was forced from his vehicle in an armed carjacking in North York.

It happened shortly after midnight near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

According to police, a man was getting into his vehicle in the parking lot of a residential building when he was approached by six unknown males.

It’s alleged the suspects brandished a handgun and told the man that they were going to take his vehicle.

The man told police he complied with the demand and watched the suspects take off in his car.

Investigators were able to locate the man’s vehicle abandoned at around 3 a.m. in the same area.

The suspects have not been located and details on their descriptions was not provided.

Police say the victim was not injured in the carjacking.