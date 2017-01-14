Featured
Six people taken to hospital after serious crash north of GTA
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured after a serious crash in Dufferin County Saturday January 14, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:52PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:01AM EST
Six people have been rushed to hospital after a serious, head-on crash in Mulmur Township, about an hour’s drive north of Brampton.
The two-vehicle collision happened on Airport Road, north of County Road 17 at around 6:40 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said six people were injured in the crash and four of them were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Two of the victims sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
It took crews about an hour and a half to extricate one of the victims from the mangled wreckage of the two cars. Police said the vehicles were so badly damaged that it was difficult to tell what kind of vehicles they were.
“We have our OPP technical traffic investigators on-scene processing the scene right now to try and determine what the cause was,” OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell told CP24 at the scene. “The vehicles were extremely badly damaged so it’s very hard to determine what sort of vehicles they are so it speaks to a horrific crash.”
At least two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
There was no immediate word on the age and gender of those injured in the crash.
OPP said the highway covers a hilly area and is known to be hazardous for drivers, especially when passing. However police said it was still too early to say what led to the crash.
