

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a two-car collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle evaded a routine traffic stop with Toronto police.

He did not stop, and proceeded to turn north onto Scarborough Golf Club Road, the Special Investigation Unit's initial probe revealed.

He collided with a taxi at the intersection of Scarborough Golf Club and Lawrence Avenue East, the watchdog said.

Two people were transported from the scene to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics told CP24.

The 19-year-old sustained a leg injury in the crash, SIU released.

Investigators are still probing the circumstances around the crash.

The intersection is closed as officials investigate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.