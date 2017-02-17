

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a vehicle fled police and crashed into a vehicle with diplomatic licence plates in Etobicoke.

The SIU says that Toronto police officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling in the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue on Thursday at around 4 p.m.

At some point, an interaction took place between the occupants of the vehicle and the responding officers and the vehicle fled.

Shortly after, the SIU says the same vehicle struck a vehicle with a diplomatic licence plates in the intersection of Burnamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West.

A third vehicle was also struck as a result of the collision, though few other details were provided.

Toronto police officers then apprehended two occupants of the vehicle that fled and placed them under arrest.

The male driver of the vehicle with diplomatic plates sustained a serious upper body injury in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Toronto police officer also sustained an unknown injury in the incident and was taken to hospital.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to investigate the collision.

The agency urges anyone who may have information about the collision to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.