

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an “armed and dangerous man” fled from Toronto police officers conducting a traffic stop in Leaside.

According to Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson, officers had attempted to stop a vehicle they believed had occupants carrying guns near Bayview and Eglinton avenues at around 1 p.m.

A “minor collision” occurred during the takedown and one suspect was able to flee from police, Hopkinson said.

“When they were trying to effect the takedown or the stop of the car, I believe there may have been a minor collision,” Hopkinson said.

“In that takedown, one man in the car was arrested and one has escaped. I actually believe there has been another gun found in relation to the car.”

Numerous officers flocked to the area and continue to conduct an “extensive search” for the suspect. As of Thursday evening, police had not made an arrest.

The suspect taken into custody following the crash was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Hopkinson urged nearby residents to avoid the Bayview and Eglinton area as they believe the suspect may be carrying a handgun.

“I would like to keep people away from the area if they don’t have any business there just to give officers an opportunity to try and locate what could be a potentially dangerous suspect,” he said.

"We haven’t asked people to stay in their homes as of yet. We still have officers in the area and we would like people to be careful and report any suspicious incidents to police."

He added that the perimeter police are searching is likely to widen as time goes on.

"Officers are doing their best to try and find this man,” Hopkinson said.

One Leaside resident told CTV News Toronto that he saw two men running “very fast” down the street.

“They didn’t seem to be jogging, they seemed to cut right across the path,” one witness said. “One of them was clutching something and said, ‘I need to get rid of this… What do I do? What do I do?’ and the other one said ‘dump it.’ It was dumped into a neighbours waste can.”

Police have not said whether a discarded firearm has in fact been located.

One homeowner said she looked out her window to see a man scaling her backyard gate.

“He didn’t even open it. He literally scaled it. At which point I jumped up and by that point, he was in the middle of the backyard and it looked like he was stopping to take a bit of a breath.”

Others said they saw a police helicopter flying above the area.

Two neighbourhood schools were placed on hold and secure orders while police surveyed the area.

Meanwhile, Leaside Secondary School was under lockdown.

“I was in the library and they shut all the windows and said it was a lockdown… that no one can get out of school,” one student told CTV News Toronto.

The lockdown and hold and secure orders were lifted shortly before classes let out for the day.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.