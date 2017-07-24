Sinkhole closes intersection major intersection in North York
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 24, 2017 7:50PM EDT
A busy intersection in North York has been shut down due to a watermain break.
The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road was partially closed at around 6:30 p.m. when the break sent water bubbling to the surface.
But the problem grew quickly quickly, prompting city crews to close down the entire intersection due to fears about a possible sinkhole.
Bayview Avenue has also been shut down between Hwy. 401 and York Mills Road because of the problem.
Toronto police said there appears to be significant damage to the road and it’s not clear how long the closure will last.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Driver sentenced to 4 years in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist
- New wooden Toronto sign pops up on Lake Ontario
- Man, 45, charged in lengthy investigation related to hate-motivated crime
- Fans gather dressed as zombies to honour George Romero at Toronto cemetery
- Funeral held for teen who drowned on a school trip to Algonquin Park