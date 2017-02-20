Featured
Shooting victim located outside entrance to apartment building in Etobicoke
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found outside the entrance to an Etobicoke apartment building. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:23AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 5:24AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early this morning
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue.
Police say a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside the entrance of a building at 320 Dixon Road.
He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet confirmed where the shooting took place and the age of the victim has not yet been released.
Police say they do not have any information on possible suspects but added that there is no threat to public safety.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Shooting victim located outside entrance to apartment building in Etobicoke
- Child airlifted to hospital after Whitby collision
- Police investigating Anti-Semitic incidents at North York condo building
- Peel police searching for teen who went missing in Brampton
- Male pedestrian struck, transported to trauma centre