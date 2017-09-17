Several road closures in place for Open Streets TO, Toronto Ukrainian Festival
Some transit routes will be altered during the street closures. For schedule information, visit the city’s website or contact 311. (File Image)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 7:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 17, 2017 8:01AM EDT
Several road closures are in place across the city today for the Toronto Ukrainian Festival, Open Streets TO and a number of Terry Fox Runs.
Toronto Ukrainian Festival:
Bloor Street West, from Jane Street to Runnymede Road, will be closed until midnight Sunday.
Open Streets TO:
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloor Street, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Street, and Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street, will be shut down for the event.
Vehicles will be able to cross at the following designated crossing points:
- Bloor Street at Christie Street/Grace Street
- Bloor Street at Bathurst Street
- Bloor Street at Spadina Avenue
- Bloor Street at Avenue Road
- Bloor Street at Church Street
- Bloor Street at Ted Rogers Way
- Bloor Street at Sherbourne Street
- Yonge Street at Wellesley Street
- Yonge Street at College Street
- Yonge Street at Gerrard Street
- Yonge Street at Dundas Street
- Yonge Street at Shuter Street
- Yonge Street at Queen Street
Terry Fox Run:
Runners will hit the pavement today for the 37th Annual Terry Fox Run. There are more than a dozen runs taking place in the city today, including one in High Park, Scarborough and Forest Hill.