

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Several road closures are in place across the city today for the Toronto Ukrainian Festival, Open Streets TO and a number of Terry Fox Runs.

Toronto Ukrainian Festival:

Bloor Street West, from Jane Street to Runnymede Road, will be closed until midnight Sunday.

Open Streets TO:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloor Street, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Street, and Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street, will be shut down for the event.

Vehicles will be able to cross at the following designated crossing points:

Bloor Street at Christie Street/Grace Street

Bloor Street at Bathurst Street

Bloor Street at Spadina Avenue

Bloor Street at Avenue Road

Bloor Street at Church Street

Bloor Street at Ted Rogers Way

Bloor Street at Sherbourne Street

Yonge Street at Wellesley Street

Yonge Street at College Street

Yonge Street at Gerrard Street

Yonge Street at Dundas Street

Yonge Street at Shuter Street

Yonge Street at Queen Street

Terry Fox Run:

Runners will hit the pavement today for the 37th Annual Terry Fox Run. There are more than a dozen runs taking place in the city today, including one in High Park, Scarborough and Forest Hill.