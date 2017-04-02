

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers of several luxury vehicles are facing stunt driving charges after a traffic stop on Highway 400 near the Barrie ONroute service centre Sunday.

The drivers of the vehicles, which include Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches, were spotted driving "erratically" along the highway, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“We got reports from witnesses driving up the highways that they were being swarmed by these vehicles, taking up the lanes and really intimidating traffic on the highway,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said officers responded to the scene and pulled the vehicles over. Tow trucks later arrived and a “whole line of cars” were impounded, Schmidt said.

"That kind of aggressive driving (is) the leading cause of death and injury. We do not want people using highways as their little playground racetracks," he added.

The driving also caught the attention of other drivers, who posted videos of the speeding vehicles on social media.

“We had reports some speeds over 150...but you have to remember it's not just speed it can be following too close...cutting other vehicles off...multiple lane changes,” said Const. Randal Haddrall.

Schmidt said the drivers will face stunt driving charges following the incident.

"They are not going to be arrested per se but they will all lose their driver's licences for one week and their vehicles are all being impounded for seven days as well,” Schmidt noted.

“They will have to speak to a judge to determine what monetary penalties will be on that.”

Those charged face a minimum $2,000 fine.