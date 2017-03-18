

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Six teenage boys and one man have been arrested and charged in relation to a robbery that occurred inside Brampton’s Bramalea City Centre mall on Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police say that at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, two victims were inside the mall when they were approached by a group of seven males.

One of the suspects allegedly showed the victims the butt of a gun and demanded that they hand over their cash.

The victims complied and the seven suspects fled through the mall.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene and with the help of surveillance cameras and mall security, were able to arrest all seven suspects within two hours of being notified of the incident, police said.

An 18-year-old Brampton man identified as Edgar Koroma has been charged with robbery, along with six youths ranging in age from 14 to 16 years of age, who also face robbery charges.

One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with wearing a disguise with intent. As well, a replica firearm was recovered from another one of the young males.

Koroma is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, while the six young males, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on April 18.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).