

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who was seen standing outside a North York daycare with his pants down last week.

Police say that the man was on private property outside a residential building with a daycare on its main floor near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue area at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

According to police, the man was observed with his pants down and eventually fled the area.

He is described as 40 to 50 years old, about six-foot-one and 300 lbs. with wavy brown hair that is receding. He was last wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).