

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police and family members have heightened their search for a missing 83-year-old man in North York.

Domingos Martins was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the area of Jane Street and Highway 401.

Family of the elderly man said he went for his normal two-minute walk in a park near Toronto Pelmo Park Public School but never returned back home.

“He has never left us,” daughter-in-law Samantha Martins told CTV News Toronto on Monday. “This is the first time where he’s actually picked up and walked away so we have no idea what happened.”

Speaking at a news conference held at the school on Monday police said they “have a multitude of resources” searching for the elderly man.

The family said Domingos Martins suffers from Alzheimer’s and has trouble walking. As well, he only speaks Portuguese and often responds to the name “Branca.”

Samantha Martins said the family and police are asking for nearby residents to check the surrounding areas of their homes.

“We are asking the public to please check your sheds, check the backyard, bushes surrounding parks and greenspaces because that’s where he would gravitate to,” she said.

Martin has been described as a five-foot-four man weighing between 180 and 200 pounds who is balding and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with ‘Martins’ written on it with blue shorts and blue Crocs.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.