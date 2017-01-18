Featured
School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Snow day
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:06AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:23AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today
Durham Student Transportation Services: Buses cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 this morning.
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled for Caledon only.
Simcoe County: All buses cancelled due to weather conditions
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: Buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
- Province proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken
- Kevin O'Leary to announce entry in Conservative leadership race tomorrow
- SIU investigating death of man following traffic stop in Clarington
- Air Canada says computer issue impacting check-ins has been resolved
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
- McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies 1
- Freezing drizzle advisory issued for parts of GTA
- SIU investigating death of man following traffic stop in Clarington
- Province proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken
Advertisement