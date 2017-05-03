

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A provincial byelection will be held in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on June 1.

The seat was left empty when former Liberal cabinet minister David Orazietti stepped down Dec. 31.

The Ontario Liberals nominated their candidate, former Sault Ste. Marie mayor Debbie Amaroso, last week. The other major parties have had a lengthy head start on the campaign, with their candidates in place for months.

The Progressive Conservative candidate is city councillor Ross Romano.

Joe Krmpotich, who is also a city councillor, is running for the NDP.

The riding has voted Liberal provincially since 2003, but has voted in federal politicians of all stripes in recent years.