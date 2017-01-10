

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Public Health says a new initiative to track homeless deaths on city streets will help “guide efforts to improve the health” of one of Toronto’s most vulnerable groups.

On Jan. 1, public health staff officially started keeping track of the number of homeless individuals who die on city streets, an initiative which some anti-poverty activists say is long overdue.

The city previously only tracked the deaths of homeless people inside city-funded shelters and according to figures released by public health, there were 30 deaths in city-funded shelters in 2016, 45 in 2015, 30 in 2014 and 16 in 2013.

The decision to track all homeless deaths came after city council adopted a motion put forward by Coun. Paul Ainslie last April asking public health to collect more data.

The city will now track homeless individuals who die while living on the street, at a friend’s place, at a shelter or any other location in Toronto.

The new data collected includes gender, age, the individual’s history of homelessness, agencies used by the deceased, the date and place of death, and the unofficial cause of death.

"We will be collecting better data to provide a more fulsome understanding of the scope of this issue in Toronto," Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto’s acting medical officer of health, said a news conference at the Church of the Holy Trinity in downtown Toronto Tuesday.

"When you can’t measure a problem it makes it very hard to address it and come up with solutions to fix it."

Speaking at the news conference Tuesday, Toronto street nurse Cathy Crowe said in the past, she was forced to rely on her own memory to track the tragic deaths on city streets.

She said so many homeless people she treated met "traumatic" and "violent" ends.

Crowe, who has worked as a street nurse in Toronto for several years, said that many of her patients were murdered, froze to death and died from drug overdoses.

"They are never natural," she told reporters Tuesday.

"I’m happy to say that after all these years… we are finally going to get hard data on these atrocities."