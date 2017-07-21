

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Unions and advocacy groups are getting one last chance to weigh in on the Ontario government's bid to make sweeping changes to the province's labour laws.

The government is wrapping up more than a week of public consultations on proposed legislation that would, among other things, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, require equal pay for part-time workers and expand personal emergency leave.

After holding hearings across the province, the legislative committee is hearing today from groups such as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Ontario Federation of Labour and the United Way of Toronto and York Region.

The Chamber of Commerce, which has consistently opposed the wage increase, says the proposed legislation will "put the success of competitiveness of Ontario's business community in jeopardy, particularly our small business community."

Labour groups, meanwhile, say they see the reforms as a step in the right direction, but stress more needs to be done to protect precarious workers.

Some also highlighted the need for designated leave for victims of domestic or sexual assault to ensure their job and income security isn't at risk.

The bill would boost the minimum wage, which is currently set to rise with inflation from $11.40 an hour to $11.60 in October, up to $14 on Jan. 1, 2018, and $15 the following year.