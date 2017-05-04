

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A 21-year-old pregnant woman and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Scarborough Thursday night.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at Midland Avenue and Treewood Street, near Lawrence Avenue around 9 p.m., according to Toronto police.

Aslam Bhaiyat witnessed the accident from the sidewalk. He told CP24 a car with a male driver steered into the wrong lane before striking a oncoming vehicle.

A family of three was travelling in the car hit, according to investigators

A pregnant woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

An infant and a man, from one car, along with the driver of a second vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Midland Avenue is closed in both directions at Treewood Street due to an investigation.

There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.