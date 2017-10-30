

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Autopsies were expected to be conducted in Toronto Monday on a couple shot to death in a Cobourg hospital over the weekend.

A 70-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife were shot in separate incidents at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Friday, Oct. 27.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit – an arm’s length agency that investigates police involvement in a civilian’s injury or death -- is investigating the incident.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Friday when police in Cobourg said they received reports of gun shots inside the hospital.

Nursing staff walked in to the ER to find the man’s wife with a head wound. She “was in dire need of quick attention,” SIU Spokesperson Jon Ansell said to reporters at the time.

“Because there was a gunshot the police were called and they entered the room where the male remained. Shots were fired at that time,” he said.

The SIU said that two police officers discharged their firearm, shooting the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple were admitted to the hospital earlier that night and that the two were beside each other on gurneys in the triage room when the shooting occurred.

The SIU has not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.