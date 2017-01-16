Featured
Possible human remains found on snowmobile trail near Parry Sound
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 3:07PM EST
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say what are believed to be human remains have been found on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont.
They say officers were called to the trail off Nobel Road on Sunday night.
OPP say the Office of the Chief Coroner has been notified and is attending.
Any person with information regarding the incident is urged to contact provincial police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police locate Mississauga teen, 15, who was subject of an Amber Alert
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident
- Freezing rain expected to arrive overnight in GTA
- Suspects sought after employee beaten, shot in marijuana dispensary: police
- Case of teen accused of plotting attack on Toronto school put over to March
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Police locate Mississauga teen, 15, who was subject of an Amber Alert 1
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident 1
- Canadians among those killed and wounded in shooting at nightclub in Playa del Carmen 1
- Freezing rain expected to arrive overnight in GTA
- Ethics watchdog to investigate PM Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
Advertisement