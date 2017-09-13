

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have issued a public safety alert after a vehicle containing flammable material was stolen from the Upper Beaches on Tuesday.

The vehicle – a red, four-door, 1998 model Toyota Corolla with the license plate BSDZ 145– was allegedly stolen from the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Main Street at around 3 p.m. yesterday.

Police say the car was carrying materials that could ignite if heated but did not provide specifics about the materials.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is being asked to avoid it and instead call 9-1-1.