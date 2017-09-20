Police to provide update today on fatal shooting of realtor gunned down inside restaurant
Toronto realtor Simon Giannini has been identified as the man shot and killed inside a downtown restaurant on Saturday night. (Photo: Facebook)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 7:10AM EDT
Police will be providing an update this afternoon on the murder of a Toronto realtor who was gunned down inside a downtown restaurant last weekend.
Giannini, 54, was dining at Michael’s on Simcoe in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday night when a man entered the restaurant, approached Giannini’s table and opened fire.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate Giannini, who sustained critical injuries, but he later died at a Toronto trauma centre.
The gunman reportedly fled the area in a white SUV and was last seen heading down Pearl Street.
Det. Shannon Dawson will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters at 2 p.m.