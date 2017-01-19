Featured
Police: Shots fired in lobby of Etobicoke apartment building
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the lobby of an apartment building on Humberline Drive. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:19AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:20AM EST
No injuries were reported after shots were fired in the lobby of an apartment building in Etobicoke Wednesday night.
It happened on 10 Humberline Drive, in the area of Highway 27 and Finch Avenue, at around 10 p.m.
Police say no injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
