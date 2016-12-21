

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking to identify the people who were inside an Etobicoke apartment where a 26-year-old man was fatally shot late Sunday.

Police were initially called to a building on Islington Avenue north of Dixon Road at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning for what was first reported as a medical call.

Once on scene, officers located 26-year-old Faysal Mohamed Hees suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has since been determined to have been a single gunshot wound.

“What we believe is that our deceased was involved in an altercation in his apartment late Sunday evening and that argument lead to his demise,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters on Wednesday. “We are looking for assistance from the public. Any information they have could assist us with this investigation.”

No suspect description

Dunkley said that investigators do not have a description of a suspect or suspects in the case but are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the building and surrounding area in the hopes that it will shed some light on what happened.

The detective said that investigators are also working to track down the people who were inside the apartment at the time of the homicide. Some of them have not yet spoken to investigators, he said.

“Residents have been cooperating to some degree but we know that there are more witnesses out there that need to come forward,” he said. “We do think there were more people in the apartment at the time of the shooting and we need to speak to those people. They need to contact us to clarify their involvement in this case.”

Dunkley said that officers are continuing to canvass the building and surrounding area for information.

Police are also working to determine whether a radio call for a stabbing at the apartment at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday may be connected to the homicide, Dunkley said.

The detective said that officers eventually determined that the call was a medical complaint. Hees is Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2016.