

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Authorities said they will be issuing a Canada-wide warrant for a St. Catharines man in connection with a first-degree murder and an attempted murder on Friday.

Police said a man entered a Royal Bank of Canada located at 211 Martindale Road and stabbed a female employee on March 17. He then fled the scene in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, but officers said she was in stable condition by Saturday.

Police later identified a possible suspect as 43-year-old Justin Kuijer. Officers said Kuijer and the woman were known to each other professionally.

Officers said a second scene was also being investigated.

Just after 10:15 a.m. on Friday, paramedics and police were called to an address located on Queenston Street after a report of a child in medical distress.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died on Saturday morning.

“The circumstances that connect the Martindale Road location, the Queenston Street location and Justin Kuijer are evidentiary in nature,” police said in a news release.

Police identified the child as seven-year-old Nathan Cave. After speaking with Cave’s family, detectives confirmed that Kuijer was the child’s step-father.

Kuijer was last seen leaving the bank wearing a black toque, brown leather waist-length coat, dark pants, an orange hoodie and boots.

Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The exact cause of death is not being released.

On Sunday, Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson Philip Gavin said authorities would be seeking a nationwide warrant for Kuijer on Monday.

Anyone who locates Kuijer or his van with the Ontario license plate BYTE392 should contact police.