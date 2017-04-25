

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for two male suspects after investigators say a badly wounded dog was abandoned on an outdoor patio at a fast-food restaurant in Brampton.

Police say they launched an animal cruelty investigation on April 19 in connection with an incident that occurred four days earlier.

According to investigators, two males were seen with a small Yorkshire Terrier dog on an outdoor patio near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in the early morning hours of April 15.

After remaining on the patio for several hours, police say the males left the patio at around 10:45 a.m., leaving the dog behind.

Staff members at the establishment found the badly injured dog and took it to an animal hospital but police say the dog’s injuries were so severe that it had to be euthanized.

The first suspect has been described as a male with a medium complexion and short, dark hair. He also had a full beard and was wearing a grey sweater, black pants and red and black Nike shoes.

Police did not have a detailed description of the second suspect.

Investigators have now released photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the public can identify them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.