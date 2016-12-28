

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in midtown Toronto on Boxing Day.

Cassandra Tyler was last seen near Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Investigators are concerned for her safety and are asking the public for help locating her.

She is described as being about five-feet in height, approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).