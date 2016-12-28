Featured
Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in midtown Toronto
Police are searching for 15-year-old Cassandra Tyler last seen in midtown Toronto on Dec. 26, 2016. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 3:58PM EST
Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in midtown Toronto on Boxing Day.
Cassandra Tyler was last seen near Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Investigators are concerned for her safety and are asking the public for help locating her.
She is described as being about five-feet in height, approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
